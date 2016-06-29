WASHINGTON, June 29 The timing of a final U.S.
Senate vote on passage of a bill to address Puerto Rico's
financial crisis remained uncertain on Wednesday as Democrats
sought a debate on amendments, the No. 2 Senate Republican told
reporters on Wednesday.
Senator John Cornyn of Texas, speaking an hour after the
bill survived a critical procedural vote, said lawmakers did not
have unanimous consent to dispense with parliamentary rules and
proceed quickly to passage of the legislation, two days before a
key July 1 deadline for Puerto Rico to make a $2 billion debt
payment.
He said Democrats, including Senator Robert Menendez of New
Jersey and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, were
withholding their consent in hopes of pushing forward with
amendments to the bill, which Republicans have not agreed to
consider.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)