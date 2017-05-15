May 15 Puerto Rico's defunct Government
Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S.
territory struggling with $70 billion in debt, has reached a
liquidation deal with its creditors, a source with direct
knowledge of the discussions said on Monday.
The deal would be executed through a so-called Title VI
proceeding under PROMESA, the federal Puerto Rico rescue law,
avoiding a protracted Title III bankruptcy, said the source, who
declined to be named because the deal was not yet public. It
would split GDB's assets into two separate entities, one for
bondholders and municipal depositors, and one for all other
depositors.
