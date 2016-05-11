(Adds details of cancellation, comment from Reps. Grijalva and
By Richard Cowan and Daniel Bases
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK May 11 Republicans on a
U.S. House of Representatives panel said they were making
progress on a Puerto Rico debt relief bill that will take the
same basic approach as an earlier failed version, despite
cancelling plans to unveil new legislation on Wednesday.
The House Natural Resources Committee said more time was
needed to refine the bill's language. House Democratic
leadership now expects legislation from the committee before the
end of the week.
Competing forces have fought over the bill and raised
concerns that creditor rights and long-established municipal
bond market hierarchy would be set aside in a broader plan to
fix Puerto Rico's festering debt problems that have resulted in
a breakdown in the island's social services.
"The new bill itself already protects existing lawful
creditor priorities and liens. The integrity of creditor
hierarchy will be preserved," said Parish Braden, spokesman for
the Natural Resources Committee said on Wednesday.
HNRC Chairman Rob Bishop told Reuters on Monday the bill
is still expected to include the installation of an independent
oversight board to lead the restructuring of the U.S.
commonwealth's credit and work with the local government to
develop an economic reform plan.
"The introduction (of the bill) is not being delayed due to
the underlying foundation of the board," Braden said, adding:
"There aren't hang ups. There are a number of refinements to the
bill being made to ensure internal consistency among the titles
(of the bill)."
One source familiar with the delay said it was due to a need
to refine language related to the minimum wage and land-use
issues over the island of Vieques.
U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday
her party could not support the latest legislative effort but
still hopes for an agreement within a few days.
"We were disappointed that the bill we saw yesterday wasn't
something we could support, and so another few days of back and
forth I think will produce something that we can take to the
floor," Pelosi told reporters.
"I'm hoping maybe by Friday, so that we can have something
for next week," she added.
Puerto Rico has already defaulted on some of its debt and
faces an overall bill of $70 billion it cannot pay. A staggering
45 percent poverty rate and increased migration among its 3.5
million citizens to the U.S. mainland drains economic activity.
The ranking Democrat on the HNRC issued a statement that
said the families on the island needed relief from cuts to
public services but remained hopeful a deal is close at hand.
"We are making progress, but we are not there yet. The
situation in Puerto Rico is dire, but a bill that doesn't solve
the problem, or doesn't pass, won't help anyone," Raúl Grijalva,
a Democrat from Arizona said.
Puerto Rico defaulted on May 1 for a third time on some of
its debt, missing a roughly $400 million payment owed by the
Government Development Bank, the island's main fiscal agent.
The May 1 default and the nearly $2 billion July 1 debt
payments have spurred congressional activity.
"(Senator Chuck) Schumer from the Senate is pushing to get
something done. But the problem here is that Democrats are going
to push for protections for unions and for pensioners and we
feel like they should be at the bottom of the heap because
that's the way the law states," Republican Representative John
Fleming of Louisiana, a Tea Party favorite and member of the
HNRC, told Reuters on Wednesday.
"I think there's just big divisions on how this goes. But I
think the way it was previously set up, it's not going to fly,"
Fleming said.
