WASHINGTON, June 9 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to allow debate of a Puerto Rico debt relief bill to go forward, likely clearing the way for passage of the measure later in the day.

By a vote of 241-178, the House passed rules for debating legislation to help the U.S. territory deal with a $70 billion debt crisis through the creation of a federal oversight board.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Tom Brown)