NEW YORK, June 13 The price on Puerto Rico's
benchmark 2035 general obligation debt rose 2 points in price on
Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the island's bid to
revive a local bankruptcy law because it conflicted with U.S.
federal statutes.
The 2035 GO bond carrying an 8 percent coupon was last
traded at a price of 66.75, with the yield dropping to 12.65
percent from 13.05 percent on Friday, according to data provided
by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)