NEW YORK, June 13 The price on Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation debt rose 2 points in price on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the island's bid to revive a local bankruptcy law because it conflicted with U.S. federal statutes.

The 2035 GO bond carrying an 8 percent coupon was last traded at a price of 66.75, with the yield dropping to 12.65 percent from 13.05 percent on Friday, according to data provided by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

The court ruled 5-2 that Puerto Rico's 2014 law known as the Recovery Act conflicts with U.S. federal bankruptcy law, leaving in place a 2015 appeals court ruling that had invalidated the statute.

The U.S. House of Representatives last Thursday passed legislation creating a federal control board to help Puerto Rico cope with its crippling debt, and sent the bill to the Senate for consideration. The White House has urged the Senate to act promptly so President Barack Obama can sign the bill into law ahead of a looming July 1 deadline for Puerto Rico to make a $1.9 billion debt payment.

Passage of the legislation could be the only remaining option to avoid a disorderly default by the U.S. territory of about 3.5 million U.S. citizens that is burdened by a $70 billion debt load it has said it cannot pay. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)