WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Monday called on the Senate to take immediate action this week to address Puerto Rico's debt crisis before the critical July 1 deadline for the island territory's next debt payments.

"The Senate should take up the matter immediately," Lew said in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "Delay will only jeopardize the ability of Congress to conclude its work before July 1, a critical deadline Puerto Rico's leadership has publicly highlighted for months." (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Dan Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)