NEW YORK Nov 3 A U.S. federal judge upheld a
block on creditors' ability to file lawsuits against the
government of Puerto Rico in an attempt to extract repayment on
defaulted bonds while the island seeks to restructure its $70
billion debt load.
The denial of the creditors lawsuits, which sought to remove
or vacate an automatic stay order that currently blocks
repayment, was issued by Puerto Rico District Judge Francisco
Besosa late on Wednesday.
The stay order is part of the rescue law known as PROMESA
that was signed by President Barack Obama on June 30 and is
meant to provide time for a federal oversight board to get up to
speed and guide the U.S. commonwealth through its restructuring
and economic reform.
"The Court hastens to add that the Commonwealth defendants
must not abuse or squander the 'breathing room' that the Court's
decision fosters. The purpose of the PROMESA stay is to allow
the Commonwealth to engage in meaningful, voluntary negotiations
with its creditors without the distraction and burden of
defending numerous lawsuits," Besosa wrote.
The lawsuit was brought by Peaje Investments LLC, Assured
Guaranty Corp and Altair Global Credit Opportunities Fund
against the government and outgoing governor, Alejandro Garcia
Padilla. The case in U.S. District Court, Puerto Rico is No.
3:16-cv-02384-FAB.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)