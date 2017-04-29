By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 29 Puerto Rico's government
presented a debt restructuring offer late on Friday that could
repay as much as 77 percent of general obligation (GO) bonds and
58 percent of tax-backed bonds, but both bondholder groups
quickly rejected it early on Saturday.
The plan comes ahead of a Monday deadline to reach a
debt-cutting agreement before creditors can sue Puerto Rico over
defaults. The U.S. territory, shouldering $70 billion in debt it
cannot pay, could also file an in-court debt workout akin to
U.S. bankruptcy.
The island's largest and highest-priority debt classes,
accounting for more than half the total, are GO debt guaranteed
by Puerto Rico's constitution, and so-called COFINA debt, backed
by sales tax revenue.
Both groups believe their legal protections to be
sacrosanct, and are litigating against each other for top
priority.
Puerto Rico's proposal would appear to treat GO debt more
favorably, threatening COFINA holders with much smaller
recoveries if they reject the plan.
Under its proposal, Puerto Rico would issue $16.75 billion
of new senior bonds and $10 billion in "cash flow bonds,"
essentially a growth bond, payable only if the island exceeds
fiscal targets.
GO holders would get $9.8 billion of the senior bonds,
recouping them a guaranteed 52 cents on the dollar, as well as
$4.7 billion of the conditional cash flow bond, which could up
their recoveries to 77 cents.
COFINA holders, meanwhile, would get $6.9 billion of the
senior bond and $3.3 billion of the cash flow bond - a recovery
of up to 58 percent - but only if they accept the deal.
Otherwise, Puerto Rico would repay senior COFINA holders with
$450 million in short-term notes, while junior COFINA holders
would get nothing.
Matt Rodrigue, a financial adviser to senior COFINA holders,
called the plan "absurd," saying in an interview it disregards
the priority of senior COFINA holders over junior ones, and
could threaten the wellbeing of average Puerto Ricans because
COFINA debt is widely held by locals.
"This is a misfire" by Puerto Rico's government and its
advisers, Rodrigue said.
Andrew Rosenberg, a lawyer for a key GO bondholder group,
said in a statement the plan was "not a credible starting point
for negotiations."
Debt from Puerto Rican public agencies, like its highway and
infrastructure authorities, would recover less than 30 cents on
the dollar under the plan, and only in the form of conditional
cash flow bonds.
(Reporting by Nick Brown, Editing by Franklin Paul)