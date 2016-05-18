BRIEF-Illinois power generating company emerges from Chapter 11
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
SAN JUAN May 18 Puerto Rico's governor on Wednesday declared a state of emergency at the cash-strapped island's highway authority.
The order does not impose a moratorium on the authority's debt payments, but does restrict its ability to use revenue from highway tolls to pay bondholders.
(Reporting by Nicholas Brown)
* With Genco debt holder cooperation and approval, two-month long Genco reorganization eliminated $825 million of unsecured Genco bonds
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.