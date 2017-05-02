(Adds Ambac lawsuit)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK May 2 Holders of Puerto Rican sales
tax-backed debt sued the U.S. territory in the early hours of
Tuesday morning, alleging its debt-cutting plans violate the
U.S. Constitution and kicking off a likely deluge of lawsuits
against the ailing island.
The complaint, filed in federal court in San Juan, accuses
Puerto Rico's leadership of impairing contractual rights of
so-called COFINA bondholders, whose debt is backed by sales tax
revenue, and trying to take their property in what they say are
violations of the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Ambac Assurance Corp, which insures $1.3 billion of
COFINA debt, filed a similar lawsuit in San Juan federal court,
alleging its constitutional rights were also violated, and
including among its defendants Puerto Rico's federal financial
oversight board and each of the board's seven members.
The board members and others authorities could not be
immediately reached for comment as the lawsuits landed before
dawn.
Puerto Rican officials have already imposed austerity,
including cuts to worker benefits and pensions, and have said
the debt cuts are needed to spare the already-poor island from
even more severe cuts to quality of life.
With $70 billion in debt, a 45-percent poverty rate and
near-insolvent public health and pension systems, a torrent of
litigation could force Puerto Rico into a so-called Title III
proceeding - an in-court debt-cutting process similar to U.S.
bankruptcy.
Midnight, from Monday into Tuesday, marked the end of a
freeze on creditor litigation under last year's federal rescue
law known as PROMESA, designed to encourage Puerto Rico and the
oversight board to negotiate debt-cutting agreements with
creditors.
With no deals reached, the expiration of the freeze opened
the floodgates for stakeholders to take Puerto Rico to court, in
hopes of blocking Governor Ricardo Rossello's plan to impose
drastic repayment cuts.
The COFINA plaintiffs - which include a local COFINA holder
and hedge funds like Cyrus Capital Partners LP and Tilden Park
Capital Management - accuse Puerto Rico, Rossello and other
officials of angling to repurpose the tax revenue earmarked to
pay COFINA debt.
The plaintiffs accuse Puerto Rico of taking their property
"without just compensation or due process in violation of rights
protected under the United States and Puerto Rico
Constitutions."
They cite as evidence a law signed by Rossello on Saturday
that would give the government authority to redirect sales tax
revenue into Puerto Rico's general fund as part of a debt
restructuring.
While both complaints ask the court to block Rossello from
implementing a fiscal turnaround blueprint that was approved by
the oversight board in March, Ambac's also seeks to prohibit the
filing of any Title III bankruptcy that is premised on that
blueprint.
The fiscal turnaround blueprint has been the bane of island
creditors, forecasting that Puerto Rico will have only $800
million a year to pay its debt, less than a quarter of what it
owes, auguring big haircuts for all bondholders.
“Sovereignty confers great power, but it does not authorize
lawlessness,” Ambac’s complaint alleges, adding that the board
exacerbated the island's abuses by "giving its imprimatur to an
ongoing scheme ... that can only be called theft.”
Filing a Title III bankruptcy would protect the island from
lawsuits and give it more legal sway to impose the kinds of
contractual alterations the plaintiffs are accusing it of
undertaking illegally out of court.
Many experts and people involved in talks see bankruptcy as
an eventual certainty, though timing is uncertain.
Tuesday's lawsuits follow a restructuring offer from
Rossello's administration on Saturday that would have favored
Puerto Rico's general obligation bondholders, whose debt is
guaranteed by the island's constitution.
The plan would have seen GO holders recover as much as 77
cents on the dollar, while COFINA holders would have recouped
just 58 cents.
Other defendants in the COFINA group's lawsuit include Elias
Sanchez, Rossello's liaison to the oversight board; Gerardo
Portela, director of Puerto Rico's fiscal agent, known as AAFAF;
and AAFAF itself.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Leslie Adler)