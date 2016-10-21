NEW YORK Oct 21 Puerto Rico's financial
oversight board on Friday said litigation brought by creditors
against the U.S. territory should remain on pause while the
island works to resolve $70 billion of debt its government has
said it cannot pay.
In a brief filed in federal court in San Juan, Puerto Rico,
the seven-member board said the Puerto Rican rescue law known as
PROMESA requires the lawsuits to stay frozen. This would allow
the board to fulfill its mandate of overseeing the island's
fiscal turnaround plan and facilitating debt restructuring talks
with creditors, it said.
With residents emigrating to the U.S. mainland in droves and
nearly half of those left on the island living in poverty,
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has demanded sharp cuts in
payments to bondholders, calling it necessary to afford
government services.
PROMESA, signed by President Barack Obama on June 30 after
earning bipartisan support in Congress, called for creditor
lawsuits against Puerto Rico to be put on hold, or "stayed,"
while the federally appointed oversight board gets up to speed
on the fiscal situation.
But creditors have filed at least a dozen lawsuits both
before and since the law's passage, and in several cases have
claimed the stay does not apply to them.
The lawsuits generally allege Puerto Rico violated the U.S.
Constitution by imposing a debt moratorium this year, allowing
it to forgo certain payments and redirect revenues that had been
earmarked for debt to cover other expenses instead.
The creditors claim to be exempt from the stay because they
are not seeking an actual payment of debt, just a declaration
that the moratorium was unlawful.
Judge Francisco Besosa's decision on the stay, expected in
days or weeks, could be crucial. Lifting the stay could allow
the merits of Puerto Rico's financial decisions to be hashed out
in messy, expensive court proceedings -- exactly the scenario
PROMESA was designed to avoid.
The oversight board, appointed in August, on Friday asked
Besosa for permission to intervene in the cases. In an
attachment to that request, the board laid out its opposition to
lifting the stay, saying "ongoing litigation is a major
distraction that interferes with the (board's) congressional
mandate."
Forcing Puerto Rico to respond to several lawsuits "is a
significant expense ... and a burdensome distraction" to
officials "whose time would be better spent working with the
oversight board."
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Daniel Bases and David
Gregorio)