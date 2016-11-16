Nov 16 A federal judge has blocked Puerto Rico creditors from pursuing litigation to knock down the U.S. territory's moratorium on debt payments, saying the cases are frozen under a federal law designed to solve Puerto Rico's debt crisis with oversight by a federal board.

Creditors had argued their lawsuits were exempt from the so-called automatic stay provision of the Puerto Rico rescue law known as PROMESA because they did not seek to force payments on the debt.

U.S. District Judge Francisco Besosa in San Juan disagreed on Tuesday night, in a coup for Puerto Rico. The commonwealth had argued the lawsuits would cost too much money to litigate. (Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)