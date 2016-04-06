SAN JUAN, April 6 Puerto Rico's Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla signed an emergency law on Wednesday allowing the government to halt payments on its debt, throwing into doubt broader restructuring plans to stave off a financial collapse of the U.S. territory.

Garcia Padilla's office confirmed the bill was signed following an early Wednesday morning approval by Puerto Rico's House of Representatives. The Island's Senate passed its version of the bill on Tuesday. (Reporting By Nick Brown and a contributor in San Juan; Writing by Daniel Bases; Editing by Chris Reese)