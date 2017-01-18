Jan 18 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board said on Wednesday it was willing to extend key deadlines that would give the debt-laden U.S. territory's government more time to negotiate restructuring deals with holders of some $70 billion in bonds.

In a letter to Governor Ricardo Rossello, the oversight board said it "is favorably inclined" to grant the governor's request to extend to May 1 from Feb. 15 a freeze on litigation from creditors over missed debt payments. It also said it favored extending until Feb. 28 from Jan. 15 a deadline for Rossello to submit a fiscal turnaround plan for the island.

Both requests will be taken up formally "later this month," the board said. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chris Reese)