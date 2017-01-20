(Adds detail on healthcare, higher education spending)
By Nick Brown
Jan 20 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on
Friday criticized a set of recommendations by the federal board
in charge of managing the U.S. territory's finances, signaling a
potential power struggle between the government and the board on
how to pull the island out of economic crisis.
In a letter to the board on Friday, Rossello said that while
he supports reducing government spending, he would not focus on
layoffs as a primary means of saving money.
He also took a more moderate stance on reducing repayments
to holders of the island's $70 billion in debt, saying his
administration had a "fundamental willingness to pay based upon
available resources."
The board, in a letter to the governor on Wednesday, said
the island may have only $800 million available annually for
debt service, just 21 percent of what it owes.
The board's letter had called for Puerto Rico to save more
than $4.5 billion a year through a mix of savings and new
revenues, including by "right-sizing government" through a 30
percent reduction in payroll and other means.
The board also said it favored extending some key deadlines
that could give Rossello's administration more time to negotiate
consensual restructuring deals with creditors.
In addition to its debt from a myriad of public issuers,
Puerto Rico is struggling with a 45 percent poverty rate and
unemployment that is more than twice the mainland U.S. average.
The bipartisan, seven-member oversight board was created
under the federal Puerto Rico rescue law known as PROMESA,
passed by the U.S. Congress last year. It is charged with
helping the island manage its finances and negotiate
restructuring deals with creditors.
Rossello's adversarial tone could score him political points
on an island where many locals view the oversight board as an
extension of U.S. imperialism.
However, his policies and the board's vision may be more
aligned than not. For instance, both stress the need for the
island to reduce spending and create new revenue sources.
That is a departure from Rossello's predecessor, former
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, who called for dramatic
repayment cuts in favor of maintaining government services.
Rossello and the board may clash on healthcare spending,
with the board calling for $1 billion a year in savings.
Puerto Rico's Medicare and Medicaid insurance programs are
in financial trouble, due in part to federal government
reimbursement levels that are disproportionately smaller than
what is given to U.S. states.
Rossello said he felt "highly confident" his administration
would convince Congress to increase that funding.
"There is no single political leader in the world that would
want to be responsible for ... endangering the health and
wellbeing of 3.5 million of its citizens," the governor said.
The board also called on Puerto Rico to annually save $300
million in higher education spending and $200 million in pension
costs.
Rossello said he would implement means-testing for tuition
rates at the University of Puerto Rico, move pension benefits
into private accounts, and implement rules to treat some pension
benefits as taxable ordinary income.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Daniel Bases and Andrew
Hay)