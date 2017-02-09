BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Thursday that the U.S. territory would make a $1.4 million interest payment on constitutionally-backed bonds that was due on Feb. 1, drawing on money deposited at Banco Popular.
Speaking at an event in San Juan with private sector leaders, Rossello said he would draw on a $146 million account funded with so-called clawback funds - money that had been earmarked for other debt payments, but was redirected last year by ex-governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, as the island tried to combat a crippling fiscal crisis. (Reporting by Nick Brown, editing by G Crosse)
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.