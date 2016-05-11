WASHINGTON May 11 Democrats in the U.S. House
of Representatives could not agree to the latest Republican bill
on Puerto Rico's debt crisis, but the two sides should be able
to produce a deal within a few days, the top House Democrat said
on Wednesday.
"We were disappointed that the bill we saw yesterday wasn't
something we could support, and so another few days of back and
forth I think will produce something that we can take to the
floor," House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told reporters.
"I'm hoping maybe by Friday, so that we can have something
for next week," she added.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)