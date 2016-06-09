BRIEF-QUATTRO EXPLORATION SIGNS BINDING TERM SHEET FOR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
* SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET WITH ADVISCO CAPITAL SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SECURED TERM LOAN OF C$15 MILLION
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she feels "pretty good" about the prospect for passage of a bill to address Puerto Rico's financial crisis. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET WITH ADVISCO CAPITAL SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SECURED TERM LOAN OF C$15 MILLION
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: AUSTRALIA The White House says Trump is "extremely upset" with an agreement with Australia to accept refugees but still will honor it. TRAVEL CURBS, IMMIGRATION Trump defends his order to temporarily bar entry to people from seven majority-Muslim nations, saying it is crucial to ensure religious freedom and tolerance in America. A Department of Homeland Security watc
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.