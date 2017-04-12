French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
April 12 A Puerto Rico labor union sued the U.S. territory's governor and financial oversight board on Wednesday, saying pension cuts being proposed as part of the island's fiscal turnaround plan are unconstitutional.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Juan, seeks an injunction blocking the implementation of the plan. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.