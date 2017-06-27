June 27 Insurers of billions of dollars of
Puerto Rican bonds have sued the bankrupt U.S. territory’s
financial oversight board, saying it should be forced to approve
a $9 billion debt restructuring deal at the island's power
utility, PREPA.
The lawsuit was filed late on Monday by Assured Guaranty Corp
and MBIA Inc’s National Public Finance Guarantee, in
federal court in San Juan. It is the latest wrangle over a debt
workout many had considered a done deal as Puerto Rico battles a
crisis marked by $70 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty
rate.
Assured and National, which insure a combined $2.3 billion
of PREPA bonds, want a judge to rule the PREPA deal does not
need the approval of a financial oversight board created under
last year’s federal Puerto Rico rescue law, dubbed PROMESA.
PREPA is not part of Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy, and the deal
was negotiated largely before PROMESA was passed. “In spite of
Congress’s clear intent to preserve the consensual PREPA
restructuring, the oversight board has arbitrarily failed to
issue the ministerial certification required,” said the 30-page
complaint.
A spokesman for the board, which is in charge of managing
the island's finances, did not respond to a request for comment.
Its delay in approving the deal, finalized in April, has
irked creditors and sparked debate among lawmakers. U.S.
Representative Rob Bishop told the board in a June 15 letter the
delay was “troubling” and “outside the scope” of PROMESA.
House Democrats Nydia Velazquez and Raul Grijalva disagreed,
saying on June 16 the board had “clear authority” to assess the
deal, and should reject it because it could increase electricity
costs.
While the board need not determine whether the deal fits
guidelines for agreements forged under PROMESA, it still must
decide whether to authorize the issuance of new debt, which
could give the board an effective veto if it feels the deal
could hurt Puerto Rico's economy.
Under the agreement, which has been through multiple
iterations since restructuring talks began nearly three years
ago, PREPA creditors would accept 15 percent repayment cuts in
exchange for new debt backed by a charge on customer bills.
Insurers would pay a surety to shore up the new debt, and accept
an additional $300 million in principal deferrals.
National insures some $3.6 billion of total Puerto Rico
bonds, while Assured wraps another $4.9 billion.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)