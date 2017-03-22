March 22 Puerto Rico's governor on Wednesday
told a Congressional committee the island's debt-laden power
utility, PREPA, could undergo an in-court restructuring process
akin to U.S. bankruptcy "if a deal is not able to
be executed."
Speaking before a U.S. House Natural Resources subcommittee,
Governor Ricardo Rossello was grilled about delays in completing
a nearly $9 billion debt restructuring at PREPA. Rossello said
his administration would prefer a consensual deal to a
bankruptcy, and is planning to meet with PREPA creditors on
Thursday.
The governor also said he feels "Congress really needs to
act in the next coming weeks" to help Puerto Rico shore up its
near-insolvent public health system.
(Reporting by Nick Brown)