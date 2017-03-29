French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
March 29 Creditors of Puerto Rico's struggling power authority, PREPA, have presented the island's government with a counter-offer to restructure the utility's $8.9 billion in debt, two people familiar with discussions said on Wednesday.
The U.S. territory's government was planning to review the plan ahead of a Friday deadline to finalize a restructuring deal at the utility, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Richard Chang)
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.