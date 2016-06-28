UPDATE 1-Autos lift Infineon profit as chipmaker sticks to 2017 outlook
* Shares indicated 1.6 pct higher, outperforming DAX (Adds detail, CEO comment, background)
WASHINGTON, June 28 Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday that he will support a bill to address Puerto Rico's financial crisis when it comes up for an important procedural vote on Wednesday, but he could not say how many other Democrats are for the legislation. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Shares indicated 1.6 pct higher, outperforming DAX (Adds detail, CEO comment, background)
* Suspension to last until president, her govt find solution -Uber
PARIS, Feb 1 After top-level restructuring at Airbus come the musical chairs and a new logo intended to convey unity as the European giant aims to refocus its management without a return to past infighting.