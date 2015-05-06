BOSTON May 6 Puerto Rico's troubled electric
utility on Wednesday asked a U.S. appeals court for an
alternative to restructure some $9 billion in debt, saying it
would otherwise be at the mercy of U.S. bond funds.
The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seeking
to reverse a federal judge's decision in February that blocked
the utility's bid to restructure its debt under court
supervision, much like in a bankruptcy case. The legal battle
moved on Wednesday to Boston where lawyers for both sides argued
for more than an hour before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
First Circuit.
The Puerto Rico Public Corporation Debt Enforcement and
Recovery Act, passed last year, was supposed to give PREPA some
breathing room as it slipped into financial crisis. But
OppenheimerFunds, a unit of insurer MassMutual Financial Group
and Franklin Templeton, immediately sued the utility and argued
that the recovery act violates the U.S. Constitution.
The value of PREPA's long-dated bonds dropped about 15
percent as investors feared the Recovery Act would prevent them
for getting full payment of principal and interest. Municipal
bond funds run by OppenheimerFunds and Franklin Templeton were
hit particularly hard, as they were among the largest investors
in the PREPA debt.
But as PREPA lawyer Lewis Liman, of Cleary Gottlieb Steen &
Hamilton LLP in New York, put it to the appeals court, the
absence of restructuring alternatives is "a euphemism for a
stick up, a euphemism for pay me or else."
PREPA is largely the only source of electricity for Puerto
Rico, which is battling a dwindling population and the exodus of
its businesses. PREPA's electric rates, meanwhile, are about two
times higher than what mainland U.S. utilities charge, leaving
PREPA no room to boost revenue.
"There's just not a pot of money there to raise rates,"
Liman said.
Lawyers representing the interests of the U.S. funds and the
insurance companies that back municipal bonds argued that Puerto
Rico's recovery act would undercut the rights of bondholders.
Matthew McGill, a lawyer for BlueMountain Capital Management,
said Congress passed Section 903(1) of the Bankruptcy Code to
prevent states and territories such as Puerto Rico from passing
their own bankruptcy laws.
"Congress' intention was not to give them carte blanche,"
McGill told the court. Uniformity, lawyers for investors argue,
is essential for the smooth operation of the $3.7 trillion
municipal bond market.
Martin Bienenstock, a lawyer for the Government Development
Bank for Puerto Rico, said that Congress has affirmed Puerto
Rico's constitution, which allows it to use police powers in a
time of crisis.
Bienenstock said those police powers can be used to deal
with an economic crisis, too.
The appeals court did not make a ruling in the case, giving
no indication of when a decision might be made.
"It's a very important case and we will work very hard on
it," Chief Judge Sandra Lynch said.
The First Circuit includes the Districts of Maine,
Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Puerto Rico and Rhode Island
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Diane Craft)