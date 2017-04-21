UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
April 21 Lawyers for Puerto Rico's government are drafting a forbearance agreement that could allow the U.S. territory to avoid invoking bankruptcy protections in the short-term, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions revealed to Reuters on Friday.
Puerto Rico and its creditors wrapped up roughly a week's worth of mediated talks in New York, aimed at striking a deal to restructure much of the $70 billion in debt the island cannot pay.
Government officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Daniel Bases, Bernard Orr)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts