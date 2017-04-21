April 21 Lawyers for Puerto Rico's government are drafting a forbearance agreement that could allow the U.S. territory to avoid invoking bankruptcy protections in the short-term, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions revealed to Reuters on Friday.

Puerto Rico and its creditors wrapped up roughly a week's worth of mediated talks in New York, aimed at striking a deal to restructure much of the $70 billion in debt the island cannot pay.

Government officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Daniel Bases, Bernard Orr)