Nov 17 Puerto Rico's treasury secretary on
Thursday said the U.S. territory's revenues for fiscal year 2017
are positive, after general fund net revenues for October came
in nearly 12 percent higher than expectations.
Treasury Secretary Juan Zaragoza Gomez said in a statement
the October revenues totaled $700.1 million, $74.5 million
higher than expectations and $73.4 million higher than October
revenues in 2015.
Sales tax collections totaled $199.3 million for the month,
an $18.3 million increase year-over-year, the secretary said.
The struggling island is trying to right its economic ship,
facing $70 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate. Its
finances are under the oversight of a federal board, which will
hold a public meeting on Friday in Fajardo, Puerto Rico.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)