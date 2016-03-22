(Repeats with no change in content)
By Nick Brown
WASHINGTON, March 22 Puerto Rico will ask the
U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to validate a law that could let
it cut billions of dollars from what it owes in debt at some
public agencies, a key test in the island's efforts to weather a
massive fiscal crisis.
The U.S. territory, facing what its governor has called an
unpayable $70 billion debt and a 45 percent poverty rate, will
argue its case against financial creditors, including Franklin
Advisers and OppenheimerFunds, who want to keep contentious
restructuring talks out of court.
As Puerto Rico leaders, creditors and U.S. lawmakers seek a
debt solution in the U.S. Congress, the question before the
Supreme Court is whether the island should be allowed to
restructure debts under a court-supervised regime similar to
Chapter 9 bankruptcy laws used by U.S. cities such as Detroit
and Stockton, California.
"It is very significant that the Supreme Court took this
case - we're seeing efforts to try to determine with some more
clarity the status of Puerto Rico," said bankruptcy expert
Melissa Jacoby, a professor at the University of North Carolina
School of Law.
Puerto Rico, which as a U.S. commonwealth is excluded from
Chapter 9, passed the Recovery Act in 2014, a local
restructuring law that lets it put public entities, such as
power authority PREPA, into bankruptcy.
Two U.S. court decisions deemed the Recovery Act invalid
after PREPA creditors sued, with the Supreme Court agreeing in
December to hear an appeal.
Creditors say the act contradicts federal bankruptcy law,
which prohibits states from making their own debt restructuring
laws.
Puerto Rico argues that if it is exempt from Chapter 9, it
must also be exempt from the limitation on states passing their
own laws.
"It makes no sense to read a limitation on Chapter 9 to
apply to a jurisdiction that is categorically excluded from
that chapter," it said in January.
The outcome could threaten a hard-fought, consensual
restructuring at PREPA, where creditors holding most of the
utility's $8.3 billion in debt agreed to take 15 percent
reductions in payouts.
Reinstating the Recovery Act could allow Puerto Rico to
scrap that deal and instead put PREPA into bankruptcy, where it
could impose deeper cuts and bind holdout creditors to the
deal.
Jacoby said the decision might come down to the court
focusing on how Congress previously interpreted bankruptcy law.
"It's all about legislative history," said Jacoby.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Daniel Bases and Peter
Cooney)