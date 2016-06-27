BRIEF-Metlife investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Senate is on track to cast its first votes on a Puerto Rico debt relief bill as early as Wednesday after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took steps late on Monday to begin debate on the legislation.
A McConnell spokesman said a Senate vote on limiting debate on the legislation could come early on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Adds comments, updates share performance)
* Elekta receives 510(k) clearance for Venezia, an image-guided brachytherapy applicator for treating advanced-stage gynecological cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: