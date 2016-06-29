WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday
gave solid approval to a relief plan to help Puerto Rico address
its $70 billion debt, sending the measure to President Barack
Obama for his expected signing into law just ahead of a possible
default by the U.S. territory on its next debt payment.
The measure passed by the Senate on a vote of 68-30. The
House of Representatives has already approved the bill. On
Friday, Puerto Rico faces a potential default on a chunk of its
debt if it cannot make $1.9 billion worth of debt payments.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Sandra Maler)