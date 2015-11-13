By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 13 The University of Puerto
Rico is unlikely to make the $11.3 million debt payment due on
Dec. 1, a credit analyst told Reuters this week, the latest
manifestation of economic peril gripping the U.S. territory.
S&P expects with "virtual certainty" that the university
will fail to make the payment, which would mark the first time a
U.S. public university rated by S&P defaulted on a payment, said
Bianca Gaytan, a director at the ratings agency.
"We're in uncharted territory," she said.
A University of Puerto Rico spokesperson could not be
reached for comment.
If the university fails to make the payment, its credit
rating will drop from its current CC rating with a negative
outlook to D, which would signal to the market that it had
failed to meet a financial obligation.
From 1986 to 2014, just two rated U.S. private universities
have defaulted - Bradford College in 2000 and Thomas Jefferson
School of Law in 2014, Gaytan said.
That could be just the start of defaults for the university,
which also has a principal payment of $19.97 million due on June
1 along with another $11.3 million interest payment.
The university's economic struggles are tied closely to the
struggles of the commonwealth as a whole. Moody's Investor
Services said on Wednesday that Puerto Rico is likely to default
on at least some of its $355 million in debt payments on Dec. 1
due to liquidity pressures.
The university receives 68 percent of its revenues from the
Commonwealth, a much higher percentage than what most public
U.S. universities on the mainland receive.
"As the Commonwealth goes, so goes the fiscal health of the
university," Gaytan said.
Natalie Cohen, a director at Wells Fargo Securities, said
the university should capitalize on the increase in the number
of Spanish speaking people in the U.S. mainland looking for a
quality education.
Those students would pay more in tuition, helping to improve
the university's financial position, she said.
"A strong education system is key to economic development
and there are many creative ideas that could reinforce their
programs," including endowments and special types of
scholarships, she said.
