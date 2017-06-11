By Tracy Rucinski
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the
polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling
U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in
favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with
President Donald Trump.
The vote comes at a time of economic hardship for the
island, hamstrung by $70 billion in debt, a 45-percent poverty
rate, woefully underperforming schools, and near-insolvent
pension and health systems.
Puerto Rico's hazy political status, dating back to its 1898
acquisition by the United States from Spain, has contributed to
the economic crisis that pushed it last month into the biggest
municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
"Statehood hasn't come in the past 120 years. Why would
Donald Trump want to make this bankrupt island a state now? It
will be another 120 years before that happens," said Miriam
Gonzalez, a 66-year-old retiree in San Juan.
Heading into the plebiscite, Puerto Ricans mingling on the
quaint and narrow streets of old San Juan were divided over the
three options they will face on Sunday's ballot: becoming a U.S.
state; remaining a territory; or becoming an independent nation,
with or without some continuing political association with the
United States.
Under the current system, Puerto Rico's 3.5 million American
citizens do not pay federal taxes, vote for U.S. presidents or
receive proportionate federal funding on programs like Medicaid,
though the U.S. government oversees policy and financial areas
such as infrastructure, defense and trade.
Puerto Rico's recently elected governor Ricardo Rossello
campaigned last year on holding a referendum.
Rossello's New Progressive Party (PNP) party, which controls
Puerto Rico's government, is premised on a pro-statehood stance,
while the opposition Popular Democratic Party (PPD) supports
versions of the current territory status and a third party, the
Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP), supports independence.
A spokesman for the governor told Reuters he will push
Congress to respect a result in favor of statehood, but Puerto
Rico is seen as a low priority in Washington.
The status referendum is Puerto Rico's fifth since 1967.
Statehood won in the last referendum in 2012, though PPD leaders
instructed constituents to leave blank hundreds of thousands of
ballots, calling the result into question.
"Statehood isn't going to happen and the status quo is a
trap," said 23-year-old engineering and economics student Daniel
Montalvo. "At this point, I think gradual independence is the
best option."
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)