WASHINGTON, June 9 The White House said it supports legislation, aimed at helping Puerto Rico dig out of its $70 billion debt crisis, that is set for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

However, the Obama administration does oppose provisions in the bill "on minimum wage and overtime that put in jeopardy important protections for workers, do nothing to address the crisis, and further exacerbate the economic disparities between Puerto Rico and the mainland United States," the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by W Simon)