Oct 10 Puerto Rico will pursue "all legal
options available" to appeal a court ruling that favored Doral
Financial Corp in a $229 million tax dispute, Treasury
Secretary Melba Acosta Febo said on Friday.
In a statement, the Treasury Secretary said she disagreed
with the ruling.
"The refund payment of over $200 million, which according to
the 2012 agreement is to be paid in five installments over a
five year period, will remain contested by the Commonwealth of
Puerto Rico until appeal processes within the judiciary system
are resolved."
She noted that "applicable law allows for longer payment
plans for payment of judgments."
(Reporting By Robin Respaut; Editing by Ken Wills)