SAN JUAN Feb 21 Puerto Rico's long, deep recession is over, the U.S. commonwealth's governor said on Tuesday, noting that local economic indicators were turning upward and a government austerity program was paying off.

Facing a tough re-election battle in November, Gov. Luis Fortuño also announced in a State of the Commonwealth speech a new initiative to amend Puerto Rico's Constitution to eliminate the absolute right to bail that legal defendants now have.

But the governor, who was elected in 2008 and has been mentioned as a possible Republican U.S. vice presidential running mate this November, spent most of his speech making the case that the Caribbean island's troubled economy is seeing progress.

"After almost six years of effort and perseverance," he said the island in December 2011 saw an end "to the economic depression that has afflicted us since 2006."

A local indicator, the Government Development Bank-Economic Activity Index, hit 127.7 points in December 2011, a 0.5 percent increase when compared to the same month the previous year. That was the first time the index has shown year-over-year growth since Puerto Rico's economic downturn took hold in March 2006.

Total payroll employment, one of four components in the GDB-EAI, hit 934,600 - a 0.2 percent improvement over the year-ago period and the first month of positive growth Puerto Rico's 3.7 million residents have seen since early 2006.

Cement sales, another GDB-EAI indicator, totaled 1.618 million bags in December - a 13.9 percent increase over the same period in 2010. Total cement sales for calendar year 2011 ended 5.4 percent above 2010.

Meanwhile, gasoline consumption hit 95.3 million gallons in December, an increase over the average 87.1 million gallons consumed monthly during 2011, according to GDB officials.

Only one indicator - electric power consumption - declined compared with last year, with December consumption registering a 1.7 percent drop from the same period a year ago. Officials attributed this more to conservation efforts by citizens and businesses and a colder-than-average December.

Meanwhile, other data also suggest the island's economy is expanding. Puerto Rico's unemployment rate fell to 13.2 percent in December 2011, after averaging 16.1 percent last year, according to the Puerto Rico Labor Department.

Net tax revenues, another broad indicator, crashed along with the economy, dropping 6 percent in 2008 and 9 percent in 2009 before rebounding in 2010-11, when they increased 3.4 percent and 11.3 percent, respectively.

Puerto Rico's Planning Board is projecting 0.7 percent growth for the current fiscal year, which runs through June 30.

Fortuño's opponent, Sen. Alejandro Garcia Padilla of the pro-commonwealth Popular Democratic Party, skipped the governor's address and met citizens in Cataño, a working-class suburb across the bay from San Juan.

"His bitter medicine has not cured anyone," Garcia Padilla said prior to the governor's speech, in reference to the firing of 13,000 government employees and other austerity measures instituted by the Fortuño administration.

But Fortuño said much more needed to be done to return the economy to sustainable growth levels. He recognized other challenges such as a serious violent crime problem that resulted in a record number of killings last year.

The governor said his proposal to amend the island's Constitution would give judges the discretion of limiting bail in cases of premeditated murder. He announced other measures such as designating special courtrooms to expedite prosecution of those accused of murder.

The governor also highlighted fiscal reforms his administration instituted. It inherited a $3.3 billion budget deficit, which it has steadily narrowed and pledged to eliminate in a balanced budget for the new fiscal year starting July 1. (Reporting by Reuters in San Juan, writing by Michael Connor in Miami; editing by Gary Crosse)