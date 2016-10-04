BRIEF-SHOES.COM says will be shutting down operations
* says working with its secured lenders to determine process to liquidate assets
Oct 4 Puerto Rico's economic activity index (EAI) for August was down 1 percent from a year ago, the U.S. territory's fiscal agency reported on Tuesday.
The Caribbean island's total EAI, an economic measurement closely correlated to gross national product, was 124.1 in August, the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority said in a monthly report.
Total nonfarm payroll employment was down 0.3 percent from a year ago, the report said. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* says working with its secured lenders to determine process to liquidate assets
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Pharol SGPS SA, the largest shareholder of Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, said on Friday it does not back any alternate reorganization plan for the company in bankruptcy protection, including a proposal made by Elliott Management.
LONDON, Jan 27 The number of people declared insolvent in England and Wales rose last year for the first time since 2010, after hitting a post-financial crisis low in 2015, official figures showed on Friday, raising concern about households' financial health.