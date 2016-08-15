(Adds details of monthly revenue, comment from Puerto Rico's Treasury Secretary)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK Aug 15 Puerto Rico reported a 6.2 percent increase year-on-year in net revenues of $665.1 million in July for its General Fund, the island's Treasury Department said in statement on Monday, attributing the largest gains to foreign excise taxes.

"Main revenue categories registered upward and downward year-over-year changes. These changes can be attributed mainly to the effect of the changes in the tax legislation," the department said.

Revenues came from foreign excise taxes totaled $256.2 million, representing 38.5 percent of all revenues for the month.

The Treasury reported that the Sales and Use Tax (SUT) revenues totaled $209.5 million in July, or 35.7 percent higher than the same period a year ago.

Treasury Secretary Juan Zaragoza Gomez noted individual income tax "registered a $28.1 million decrease while corporate income tax increased by $2.2 million," according to the statement.

