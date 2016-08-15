Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
(Adds details of monthly revenue, comment from Puerto Rico's Treasury Secretary)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Aug 15 Puerto Rico reported a 6.2 percent increase year-on-year in net revenues of $665.1 million in July for its General Fund, the island's Treasury Department said in statement on Monday, attributing the largest gains to foreign excise taxes.
"Main revenue categories registered upward and downward year-over-year changes. These changes can be attributed mainly to the effect of the changes in the tax legislation," the department said.
Revenues came from foreign excise taxes totaled $256.2 million, representing 38.5 percent of all revenues for the month.
The Treasury reported that the Sales and Use Tax (SUT) revenues totaled $209.5 million in July, or 35.7 percent higher than the same period a year ago.
Treasury Secretary Juan Zaragoza Gomez noted individual income tax "registered a $28.1 million decrease while corporate income tax increased by $2.2 million," according to the statement.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Alan Crosby and Diane Craft)
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
(Adds text, updates prices) * Most Asian currencies edge higher against the dollar * Baht hits highest since Nov. 10 as exporters sell dollars * Onshore trade in yuan, Taiwan dollar shut for holidays By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Most Asian currencies rose on Tuesday against a wobbly dollar as U.S. President Donald Trump's tough stance on immigration stirred worries about his policy priorities and risks to the U.S. economic outlook. The Thai baht t