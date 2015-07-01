July 1 Municipal bond researchers at Franklin
Templeton, whose funds are among the largest owners of
Puerto Rico debt, on Wednesday predicted a "long and costly"
legal battle as the Caribbean nation tries to restructure more
than $70 billion in obligations.
"At the very least, in our assessment, Puerto Rico can
expect creditors to seek legal affirmation and protection of
contractual rights," said Rafael and Sheila Amoroso,
co-directors of the municipal bond department at Franklin
Templeton. Their report was published on the company's website.
"Unfortunately, we think it will likely be a long and costly
battle regardless of the outcome," they said.
However, the co-directors said they didn't see Puerto Rico's
problems affecting the rest of the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal
bond market in a negative way.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin)