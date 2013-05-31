May 31 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday said it cut the Puerto Rico Highway and Transportation Authority's grant anticipation revenue (GARVEE) bonds to A from A-plus, citing its failure to make a debt service payment in a timely manner.

"The downgrade is based on administrative deficiencies that resulted in a failure to make a debt service payment in a timely manner, while the CreditWatch is based on uncertainty regarding PRHTA's plan to avoid future late debt service payments," said S&P credit analyst Georgina Rovirosa.

S&P said it may further cut the rating and it expects to resolve the CreditWatch within 90 days.

Rival ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday warned it may cut the authority's A2 GARVEE bonds.