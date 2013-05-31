DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
May 31 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday said it cut the Puerto Rico Highway and Transportation Authority's grant anticipation revenue (GARVEE) bonds to A from A-plus, citing its failure to make a debt service payment in a timely manner.
"The downgrade is based on administrative deficiencies that resulted in a failure to make a debt service payment in a timely manner, while the CreditWatch is based on uncertainty regarding PRHTA's plan to avoid future late debt service payments," said S&P credit analyst Georgina Rovirosa.
S&P said it may further cut the rating and it expects to resolve the CreditWatch within 90 days.
Rival ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday warned it may cut the authority's A2 GARVEE bonds.
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.
BEIJING, March 7 Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie on Tuesday downplayed the lack of defence spending numbers in this year's budget as there had been in previous years, saying there was no problem with transparency in state spending plans.