(Corrects paragraph 6 to say Moody's gave comment on Wednesday, not Thursday)

NEW YORK, June 24 Puerto Rico's cash-strapped financing arm, the Government Development Bank (GDB), said its chairman David Chafey will step down, at the same time that bondholders increased pressure on the bank to engage over how to finance the island.

Puerto Rico is aiming to raise up to $2.9 billion in a delayed issuance to refinance a $2.2 billion loan the GDB made to the Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA) to shore up the commonwealth's finances and buy time to turn around its flagging economy.

An ad hoc group of Puerto Rico bondholders on Wednesday urged Chafey, GDB President Melba Acosta and Governor Garcia Padilla to meet and engage over the financing of the Puerto Rico Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA), which would issue the bonds, according to a letter distributed by the group.

"As we have repeatedly expressed to you, we want to be a part of the solution to the Commonwealth's fiscal challenges," the letter said.

Puerto Rico's GDB has seen its liquidity fall sharply, to $778 million as of May 31 from $1 billion at the end of the previous month.

Moody's analyst Ted Hampton said in a statement on Wednesday that the GDB is in danger of running out of cash as soon as August, depending on its ability to raise cash from other sources or impose cash-conservation measures.

Puerto Rico, struggling with $72 billion in debt, must make a bond payment of $655 million on its GO bonds on July 1 and needs to put a budget in place so it can raise financing at the start of the new fiscal year.

The island's House on Tuesday passed a law allowing the government to suspend monthly payments that it makes into a reserve account for its general obligation (GO) debt for the next financial year. The GDB makes those payments as the government's fiscal agent.

The GDB is looking for a replacement for Chafey, who is stepping down for personal reasons, a New York-based spokesman for the GDB said.

Daniel Hanson, analyst at Washington, D.C.-based broker-dealer Height Securities, said in a research note that Chafey's resignation should "frighten investors in Puerto Rico's bonds, as his departure could signal restructuring for many agency and corporate debt series".

Prices of the island's 2014 general obligation bonds fell to 79 cents from 79.75 cents in thin trade on Wednesday.

"The threat of cash depletion at the GDB may lead to actions that undermine the GOs," Moody's Hampton said.

Separately, on Wednesday, a U.S. House of Representatives committee held a hearing on Puerto Rico's status as a U.S. territory. Puerto Rico's resident commissioner in Congress has introduced a bill that proposes a pathway to statehood by 2021.

Rep. Don Young, chairman of the subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs, said at the hearing that Puerto Rico's status should be resolved in favor of either independence or statehood.

"The status quo is not working," he said. "If we don't do something, there is the possibility of a revolution in Puerto Rico." (Reporting by Megan Davies and Ed Krudy; Editing by Christian Plumb, David Gregorio and Andrew Hay)