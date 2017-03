NEW YORK, April 11 Prices of Puerto Rico's newly issued $3.5 billion debt sank in heavy trade late on Friday, the end of a week when the economically stressed U.S. commonwealth hired additional teams of debt restructuring lawyers.

The debt lately traded at a low of around 86.25 cents on the dollar, pushing the yield to 9.518 percent, according to Municipal Market Data. Traded volume was over $134 million, according to MMD. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)