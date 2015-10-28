(Adds details of previous report)

NEW YORK Oct 28 The liquidity position of Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB) is $874.68 million as of Sept. 30, the financing arm of the indebted U.S. commonwealth said on Wednesday.

The release comes after the GDB said it would present the island's creditors with more details of the financial analyses supporting its debt restructuring plan at a meeting on Tuesday.

The GDB started publishing monthly liquidity reports as part of a deal to borrow $900 million in tax and revenue anticipation notes from a syndicate of banks last year. It stopped publishing them when it paid back the notes in June.

To calculate liquidity, the GDB tallies assets such as cash and bank deposits, money market funds, liquid securities such as U.S. Treasuries and certain agency debt, as well as government-backed mortgage debt.

Its final report in June showed liquidity at the GDB fell to $777.9 million as of May 31, down 24 percent from $1.02 billion at the end of the previous month.

The GDB's liquidity is watched closely by investors as an indication of Puerto Rico's ability to pay its debts. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Rigby)