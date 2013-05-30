* Puerto Rico says federal offset caused delayed bond
payment
* Island officials say bond reserve fully funded
May 30 The U.S. will resume paying suspended
federal transport money to Puerto Rico after the Caribbean
island was obliged in March to tap a reserve fund to pay
interest on bonds backed by the federal money, officials in
Puerto Rico said.
Puerto Rico, whose wobbly finances worry America's $3.7
trillion municipal bond market, said the shortfall in the
reserve fund backing $140 million of grant anticipation revenue
vehicles, or GARVEES, had been quickly made whole.
But the withholding adds to investor worries about the $13
billion of GARVEE debt issued by some state governments and
Puerto Rico.
Critics of GARVEEs, which are based on expected payments
from federal gasoline taxes, say the bonds are vulnerable to
declines in gasoline tax revenues and win only short-term
authorization from Washington lawmakers.
Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday the action by
the federal government, which delayed a $2.1 million interest
payment by two days in March, may cause a downgrade of its A2
rating on $86.1 million worth of Puerto Rico Highways Authority
GARVEE bonds.
Puerto Rico finance officials late on Wednesday said they do
not expect the federal government to repeat the withholding
while it is in talks about funds owed to the U.S. Army Corp of
Engineers (USACE).
"The USACE informed the Commonwealth on May 16, 2013, that
it had decided to take the Commonwealth off the (Treasury Offset
Program) pending the negotiation of the final debt agreement
with the Commonwealth," Puerto Rico's Government Development
Bank said in a written statement.
Treasury and Puerto Rico officials are bargaining over a new
repayment schedule for Army Corps work on the Cerrillos Dam and
Reservoir and the Portugues-River and Bucana-River projects, the
GDB said. No target date for a deal was given.
Officials at Treasury and the Army Corps were not
immediately available to comment. Finance officials in San Juan
were also unavailable to say when the next federal payments were
scheduled.
Puerto Rico finance officials said they had been surprised
by the withholding of grant money in March but that the reserve
fund had been replenished with $231.2 million of excess
investment earnings from a construction fund.
"As of today, the Debt Service Fund continues to be fully
funded at the amount required by the GARVEE resolution," the GDB
said.
As of May 15, the Treasury had withheld about $158 million
in federal payments to Puerto Rico and its agencies in
connection with the Army Corps projects and expects that money
to be credited against the debts connected to the projects, the
GDB said.
Moody's, which last December reduced Puerto Rico's general
obligation debt rating to near-junk bond status, said it
expected to conclude its review of the highway authority debt
within 90 days.