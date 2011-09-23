(Adds background and details)
SAN JUAN, Sept 23 Puerto Rico officials on
Friday chose six consortia to bid for a long-term concession
to run the San Juan airport in what the officials hope will be
a privatization deal worth $1 billion or more.
The finalists are: Zurich Airport, Camargo Correa
CCIM3.SA and PSP Investments; Fraport (FRAG.DE) and Goldman
Sachs (GS.N); GMR (GMRI.NS) and Incheon Airport; Grupo
Aeropotuario del Sureste and Highstar Capital; Grupo
Aeropuertos Avance, and Puerto Rico Gateway Group .
Officials of the Puerto Rico Public Private Partnership
Authority and the Ports Authority are looking for a concession
of no more than 50 years and improvements at the San Juan
airport, the Caribbean's busiest, of between $40 million and
$80 million over the contract's first five years.
"Puerto Rico is in a position to choose from among the
best airport operators in the world to bring the Luis Munoz
Marin Airport to a new level and provide an important stimulus
for the island's tourism sector," David Alvarez, executive
director of the island's PPP agency, said at a news
conference.
Puerto Rico's international airport handled 8.6 million
passengers in 2010, but is not living up to its potential,
according to officials. Outbound boardings fluctuate between 4
million to 5 million annually, or half its capacity. and only
half its facilities are in use.
An airport deal would be a second big public-private
partnership, or PPP, for Puerto Rico, whose governor has
launched a campaign to lure big institutional investors to the
U.S. commonwealth, locked in recession for over five years.
On Thursday, officials formally closed on a $1.4 billion,
40-year highway concession it had awarded to Abertis
Infraestructuras and Goldman Sachs Investment Fund. That deal
includes a commitment to invest $56.1 million in immediate
improvements and an additional $600 million in maintenance and
improvements over the life of the contract.
In the proposed airport deal, the government also expects
a big upfront payment, with most of the money used to pay off
some $800 million of outstanding debt issued by Puerto Rico's
cash-strapped Ports Authority.
Alvarez declined to discuss government expectations, but
officials have said they expected to raise $1 billion from the
proposed concession that had initially drawn a dozen potential
bidders.
If completed, the deal, which calls for final proposals by
year's end and for a winner to be chosen in early 2012, will
likely be the largest airport public-private partnership in
the United States under a Federal Aviation Administration
program pilot project.
Another agreed PPP deal in the FAA program, involving
Chicago's Midway Airport, unwound in 2009. That deal called
for a $2.52 billion, 99-year lease but was killed by a global
financial crisis that blocked financing of the deal.
PPPs have been used widely by European and other
governments for tollways, airports and other public
facilities.
Critics say the deals expose taxpayers to undue financial
risk, and some PPPs have soured or been scuttled.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Additional reporting by
Michael Connor in Miami and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing
by Leslie Adler and Jan Paschal)