SAN JUAN, Sept 23 Puerto Rico officials on Friday chose six consortia to bid for a long-term concession to run the San Juan airport in what the officials hope will be a privatization deal worth $1 billion or more.

The finalists are: Zurich Airport, Camargo Correa CCIM3.SA and PSP Investments; Fraport (FRAG.DE) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N); GMR (GMRI.NS) and Incheon Airport; Grupo Aeropotuario del Sureste and Highstar Capital; Grupo Aeropuertos Avance, and Puerto Rico Gateway Group .

Officials of the Puerto Rico Public Private Partnership Authority and the Ports Authority are looking for a concession of no more than 50 years and improvements at the San Juan airport, the Caribbean's busiest, of between $40 million and $80 million over the contract's first five years.

"Puerto Rico is in a position to choose from among the best airport operators in the world to bring the Luis Munoz Marin Airport to a new level and provide an important stimulus for the island's tourism sector," David Alvarez, executive director of the island's PPP agency, said at a news conference.

Puerto Rico's international airport handled 8.6 million passengers in 2010, but is not living up to its potential, according to officials. Outbound boardings fluctuate between 4 million to 5 million annually, or half its capacity. and only half its facilities are in use.

An airport deal would be a second big public-private partnership, or PPP, for Puerto Rico, whose governor has launched a campaign to lure big institutional investors to the U.S. commonwealth, locked in recession for over five years.

On Thursday, officials formally closed on a $1.4 billion, 40-year highway concession it had awarded to Abertis Infraestructuras and Goldman Sachs Investment Fund. That deal includes a commitment to invest $56.1 million in immediate improvements and an additional $600 million in maintenance and improvements over the life of the contract.

In the proposed airport deal, the government also expects a big upfront payment, with most of the money used to pay off some $800 million of outstanding debt issued by Puerto Rico's cash-strapped Ports Authority.

Alvarez declined to discuss government expectations, but officials have said they expected to raise $1 billion from the proposed concession that had initially drawn a dozen potential bidders.

If completed, the deal, which calls for final proposals by year's end and for a winner to be chosen in early 2012, will likely be the largest airport public-private partnership in the United States under a Federal Aviation Administration program pilot project.

Another agreed PPP deal in the FAA program, involving Chicago's Midway Airport, unwound in 2009. That deal called for a $2.52 billion, 99-year lease but was killed by a global financial crisis that blocked financing of the deal.

PPPs have been used widely by European and other governments for tollways, airports and other public facilities.

Critics say the deals expose taxpayers to undue financial risk, and some PPPs have soured or been scuttled. (Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Additional reporting by Michael Connor in Miami and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jan Paschal)