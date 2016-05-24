By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 24 Puerto Rico Electric Power
Authority (PREPA) on Tuesday unveiled a new rate structure as
part of a broader debt restructuring plan that proposes a total
increase of about 4 cents per kilowatt-hour for customers in a
two-step process.
The plan, approved by PREPA's governing board, will be
presented to the U.S. commonwealth's Energy Commission of Puerto
Rico (CEPR) on Friday, the utility said in a statement.
PREPA is proposing a 1.3-cent-per-kilowatt-hour rate
increase as the first stage, followed by a
2.99-cent-per-kilowatt-hour increase in the first quarter of
2017.
"The interim rate will help cover the PREPA gap in cash flow
to continue operating, while the Commission assesses the
application of a rate restructuring in the long term," Harry
Rodriguez, PREPA governing board chairman, said in the
statement.
If PREPA did not negotiate a debt restructuring with
creditors, the rate increase would have been 11 cents
per-kilowatt hour, PREPA spokesperson Jose Echevarria told
Reuters.
Creditors absorbed 5.2 cents per kilowatt-hour while PREPA
achieved savings of 2.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, in order to
bring the total increase down to the 4.3 cents, the utility's
chief restructuring officer, Lisa Donahue, explaned in the
statement.
PREPA reached a deal with some of its largest creditors in
September to reduce its $9 billion debt load. Creditors are
receiving about 85 percent of their existing bond claims.
The new rate structure, should it be approved, is expected
to be effective starting in August, PREPA said.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)