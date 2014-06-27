DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
June 27 Moody's Investors Service cut its rating on bonds issued by two of Puerto Rico's largest public authorities, the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA) and the Puerto Rico Highway & Transportation Authority (PRHTA), citing a new law that allows public corporations to restructure their debt.
The ratings agency said rating on PRASA's revenue bonds was downgraded to "Ba3" from "Ba2" while PRHTA's Highway Revenue Bonds were downgraded to "Ba3" from "Ba1".
Moody's also warned that the ratings remain under review for further downgrade. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.