March 28 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday
cut its rating on $7.6 billion of outstanding power revenue
bonds issued by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to Baa1
from A3.
While also assigning the Baa1 rating to a $475 million sale
next month of new and refunding bonds by the authority, the
credit ratings agency said the downgrade reflected sustained
weakness in the U.S. commonwealth's economy, higher oil prices
and the authority's close links to Puerto Rico's government.
The authority's outlook is stable, Moody's said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami)