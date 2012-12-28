Dec 28 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Friday it m ay downgrade the ratings of three Puerto Rico road
bond issues because the Wall Street agency's analysts have
insufficient financial information to sustain the ratings.
The CreditWatch action covers a BBB-plus rating on Puerto
Rico Highway and Transportation Authority (PRHTA) highway
revenue bonds, a BBB rating on the authority's senior
transportation revenue bonds, and a BBB-minus rating on PRHTA's
subordinate transportation revenue bonds, S&P said.
"The CreditWatch placement follows PRHTA's lack of timely
and satisfactory information to us to maintain our ratings in
accordance with our criteria and policies," S&P credit analyst
David Hitchcock said in a news release.
Commonwealth officials delivered information on Thursday.
But, Hitchcock said, "We have yet to determine if this
information is sufficient for us to maintain our ratings on the
authority."
Hitchcock said S&P expects to resolve the CreditWatch
placement by Jan. 15, 2013.