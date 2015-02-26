Feb 26 Puerto Rico's debt-laden power authority,
Prepa, is not expected to present a restructuring plan to
creditors by next week's deadline as sides continue negotiations
to address the authority's debt problems.
With $9 billion in debt, Prepa faces a Monday deadline to
present the framework of a restructuring under a forbearance
agreement with lenders and bondholders. But people close to the
matter said the deadline is likely to pass with no formal
proposal as negotiators weigh dropping energy prices and
legislative uncertainty on the island.
Still, creditors do not plan to call a default in the
absence of a proposal, and extension talks are expected to
continue, three people close to the matter said.
That echoed comments a week ago by Prepa board member Juan
Rosario, who said Prepa had asked for more time, and doubted
that its chief restructuring officer, Lisa Donahue, would
deliver a plan on time.
Rosario said he believed Prepa would ultimately get an
extension because it does not owe another bond payment until the
summer.
Parties to discussions have long expected the agreement to
be extended, but Prepa's financial picture has recently changed.
Declines in oil prices, which have steadied Prepa's financial
footing, have emboldened some creditors to resist cuts to their
debt and demand a more comprehensive financial fix.
Meanwhile, a court ruling this month invalidating a Puerto
Rican law allowing Prepa to cut its debt through bankruptcy has
also given creditors leverage.
"Prepa is actively seeking to negotiate extensions of" its
forbearance agreements, "but those efforts may have been
hampered by the district court's decision invalidating the act,"
Puerto Rico Solicitor General Margarita Mercado-Echegaray said
in court papers seeking a speedy appeal of the court's ruling.
On Thursday, island officials testified in a House Judiciary
subcommittee in support of a separate bill to allow Puerto
Rico's municipal bodies to file for U.S. bankruptcy under
Chapter 9.
Prepa officials did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The missed deadline could empower bondholders to call a
default and appoint a receiver to oversee Prepa's finances.
People involved in the case say such a move is viewed as
increasingly attractive by a minority of creditors, but that
most are willing to be patient, at least for now, as extension
talks move forward.
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York and a contributor in San
Juan, Puerto Rico; Editing by Megan Davies and Lisa Shumaker)