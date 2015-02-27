NEW YORK Feb 27 Puerto rico's debt-laden power
authority, Prepa, said on Friday that it will hold off on
presenting a restructuring plan to creditors as it continues to
negotiate an extension of forbearance agreements with
bondholders and lenders.
The current agreement, which expires on March 31, had called
for a deadline of this Monday for Prepa to unveil a proposal to
restructure about $9 billion in debt. But it will miss that
deadline, Lisa Donahue, Prepa's chief restructuring officer,
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Megan Davies and Nick Brown; Editing by Bernard
Orr)